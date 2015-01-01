Abstract

High rates of mass shootings are becoming a uniquely American problem; the US makes up 73% of the world's mass shootings, yet makes up only 4.25% of the world's population.1,2 School shootings, in particular, have increased dramatically in the US since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, an event many perpetrators have since drawn upon as inspiration.3 There is a strong divide of opinions in the nation regarding how firearm deaths should be reduced, which has complicated and slowed progress in identifying effective solutions.4 Each mass shooting causes additional shootings to occur, and each one takes a toll on the mental and emotional health of US citizens both directly and indirectly.5,6,7 Despite political and social barriers, many organizations are seeing positive outcomes from their efforts to reduce firearm deaths in the US through interventions that include lobbying and violence-prevention programs.



