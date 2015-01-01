Abstract

INTRODUCTION The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Development of Crash Modification Factors (DCMF) Program was established in 2012 to address highway safety research needs for evaluating new and innovative safety strategies (improvements) by developing reliable quantitative estimates of their effectiveness in reducing crashes (FHWA 2022a). Forty State departments of transportation (DOTs) provided technical feedback on safety improvements to the DCMF Program and implemented new safety improvements to facilitate evaluations. These States are members of the Evaluation of Low-Cost Safety Improvements Pooled Fund Study (ELCSI PFS) (FHWA 2022b), which functions under the DCMF Program.



This project evaluated the safety effectiveness of geometry and access management modifications and the installation of traffic control devices (TCDs) implemented as safety treatments against wrong-way driving (WWD) crashes at freeway locations. The ELCSI-PFS Technical Advisory Committee selected the safety evaluation of WWD treatments as one of the priorities of the PFS.



Study Objective This evaluation assessed the potential to reduce WWD crashes of geometry changes, access management modifications, and deploy TCDs by developing crash modification factors (CMFs) and benefit–cost (B/C) ratios for the safety improvements. Practitioners can use the CMFs and B/C ratios for decisionmaking in the project development and safety planning processes.



BACKGROUND WWD crashes represent a small portion of the total crashes on freeways and highways, but because most of these crashes are higher-speed, head-on collisions, they result in more fatalities than do other crash types. Multiple past efforts have documented implementation and testing of various strategies and devices to reduce wrong-way movements. Researchers have studied four main types of countermeasures:



• Geometric design elements, such as channelization and access management strategies.



• Conventional TCDs, such as signs, pavement markings, and signals.



• Enhanced TCDs, such as oversized signs, additional signs, low-placed signs, and retroreflective strips on signposts.



• Intelligent transportation system strategies, including detection, active warning, and driver notification components.



WWD crashes occur as a result of one or more vehicles traveling in the opposite direction of the legal traffic flow. The act of driving in the opposite direction might be intentional or unintentional, but the definition of WWD crashes excludes crashes resulting from median crossover encroachment (FHWA 2019) ...