Abstract

A beach safety campaign with the message Float to Survive was trialled in Sydney's Randwick City Council and Waverley Council Local Government Areas (LGA) in the summer of 2022/2023. The purpose of this campaign was to promote floating as a safety action to take for those who find themselves in distress when swimming or bathing in the ocean. The campaign was disseminated by the Councils using a variety of methods and an independent evaluation of the educational effort was conducted by researchers from the UNSW Sydney Beach Safety Research Group. The evaluation employed online surveys of Randwick and Waverley residents before and after the campaign and beachgoers at popular beaches within these LGAs to assess public response to the campaign and its' effectiveness.



In general, the majority of survey respondents reported that they were able to float in the ocean (90%), found the message easy to understand (90%) and supported promotion of the message throughout Australia (85%). These results were consistent between people with and without previous surf lifesaving experience. People were more likely to be supportive and enthusiastic about Float to Survive after they saw the campaign.



Float to Survive could be improved by incorporating additional text and information relating to what a person should do after floating, such as signaling for help, and why floating would result in a positive outcome. It should also be promoted in conjunction with the 'swim between the flags' message as it represents a follow-on safety message for when people do find themselves in distress in the water.



Some concerns were raised about the applicability of the message given that not all people can float, and that floating is not always possible or practical in all surf conditions. There were also concerns regarding difficulty in comprehending the message by those with a non-English speaking background. These concerns support increased efforts in teaching people of all ages and backgrounds, particularly at-risk groups, how to float and swim.