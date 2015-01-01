|
Citation
Brander RW, Koon WA, Peden AE. Randwick City and Waverley Council. Sydney: UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, 2023.
Copyright
(Copyright 2023, Randwick City and Waverley Council)
Abstract
A beach safety campaign with the message Float to Survive was trialled in Sydney's Randwick City Council and Waverley Council Local Government Areas (LGA) in the summer of 2022/2023. The purpose of this campaign was to promote floating as a safety action to take for those who find themselves in distress when swimming or bathing in the ocean. The campaign was disseminated by the Councils using a variety of methods and an independent evaluation of the educational effort was conducted by researchers from the UNSW Sydney Beach Safety Research Group. The evaluation employed online surveys of Randwick and Waverley residents before and after the campaign and beachgoers at popular beaches within these LGAs to assess public response to the campaign and its' effectiveness.