Abstract

Enhancing water safety in the coastal environment is a vital component of preventing drowning. This report describes the characteristics of surfers in New South Wales (NSW), Australia and their contribution towards saving lives while surfing. Findings are based on analysis of an online survey developed by researchers from the UNSW Beach Safety Research Group (BSRG) for Surfing NSW.



In total, 773 responses from surfers in NSW were included in the analysis. Of these, 75% were male and the largest proportion were aged 46-55 years (27%). The majority had been surfing for 21 or more years (52%), were shortboard riders (72%) and consider themselves to surf at an advanced level (57%). Most surfers typically surf between 3-4 times (31%) and 1-2 times per week (27%) and most surf locally or within a 30-minute drive from their most common surf spot (90%).



Approximately half (49%) of the surveyed NSW surfers believed that all surfers should complete a basic lifesaving and CPR course and most were overwhelmingly supportive of basic lifesaving and CPR courses providing lifesaving and rescue skills for surfers (such as the Surfers Rescue 24/7 program), with 86% being willing to participate, or had already taken part in a course. Surfers were more supportive of these programs if they were offered free of charge.



Many surfers are rescuing people who find themselves in distress in the ocean. Approximately two-thirds (68%) of surveyed NSW surfers had rescued someone while surfing. Those who had already taken part in a lifesaving and CPR course for surfers were significantly more likely to have performed a rescue while surfing. In addition, surfers who considered themselves to be of an advanced skill level were significantly more likely to have performed a rescue while surfing.



On average NSW surfers are rescuing 3.9 people across their lifetime while surfing, both in NSW and elsewhere, which when applied to the 68% of all NSW surfers who have performed a rescue and the 2019 Surfing State of Play Report (SportAus, 2019) SportAus State of Play estimate of 219,236 surfers in NSW equates to 581,414 people that NSW surfers have rescued across their combined lifetimes. This represents an average of 11,628 people rescued by NSW surfers per year over the last 50 years.



Surfers in NSW conduct rescues on beaches both patrolled and unpatrolled by lifeguards and surf lifesavers. Most of the rescues (61%) occur either before or after lifeguard/lifesaver patrol hours, or when there are no lifeguards/lifesavers present, such as on unpatrolled beaches. Approximately a third (32%) of the rescues occurred when lifeguards or lifesavers were present on the beach. Rip currents were believed to have been a factor in 80% of all rescues.



Surfers who had made a rescue were asked to describe their most recent rescue in detail. In 83% of cases, the surfer themselves saw the person and volunteered to help, as opposed to being asked to assist by family members, lifeguards/lifesavers, or the person in trouble themselves. Surfers report most commonly rescuing young adults 20-30 years of age (37%), 75% of which are male. In 73% of rescues, surfers believed they had saved a life. When these results are extrapolated, we estimate that 2,177 lives are saved by NSW surfers while surfing every year. Using SportAus participation data, this suggests that 10% of NSW surfers save a life each year while surfing, highlighting the significant societal value of surfers as well as the importance of surfer rescue training programs.



In summary, this report has shown that surfers in NSW play a vital role in ensuring safety along the coast, conducting as many rescues per year in NSW as lifeguards and lifesavers conduct around Australia. Of particular importance is that surfers are conducting rescues on unpatrolled beaches. There is also strong evidence to support the effectiveness and expansion of free rescue and CPR courses for surfers, such as the Surfers 24/7 program.