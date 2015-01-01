Abstract

Local authorities taking responsibility for managing water safety in Scotland has been a key policy issue for RoSPA over the last ten years. This research is a 10-year follow-on study from the original research which took place in 20131 . It also follows on from the five-year follow-up study conducted in 20182 . Overall, the 2023 data shows an improved picture of water safety in Scotland. Many of Scotland's local authorities are addressing water safety, with clear increases across the board on the majority of indicators.Interagency working, responsibility and evidence of good practice has all improved and become more consistent across Scotland. Additionally, the research suggests that the strategic direction of water safety at national level has increased in parity with local level; most local authorities are aware of the national direction of water safety and are actively contributing to this. However, it is concerning that the research found that policy level commitments to water safety have decreased since the original 2013 research and the follow-on study in 2018. The reasons for this disparity are unclear but it is reassuring to note that 31 per cent of local authorities have noted they are developing a water safety policy in 2023.



The key findings of the study are:



- Scotland's local authorities ranked water safety as an important issue in respect to other demands.



- Leadership of water safety was still mixed, with a range of different departments involved. However, around 70 per cent of local authorities reported having a lead person or department.



- 25 per cent of local authorities have a water safety policy.



- 41 per cent of local authorities had risk assessed their bodies of open water in the last 24 months.



- Interagency working was strong. Almost all local authorities worked with local agencies or groups in water safety in their local area. 88 per cent were members of their local Partnership Approach to Water Safety (PAWS) group and two thirds (66 per cent) had run a water safety campaign in the last three years.



- Almost all local authorities were aware of Scotland's Drowning Prevention Strategy and the work of Water Safety Scotland. Over half (62 per cent) stated they had contributed to the strategy. Our key recommendations include:



- Water Safety Scotland should continue to bring together national and local perspectives to push the strategic direction of water safety.



- All local authorities should aim to have a water safety policy by 2026; PAWS groups should highlight the need for a policy with their local PAWS group.



- RoSPA, and partners, should continue to host an annual workshop to help local authorities share learning to enable them to develop a water safety policy.