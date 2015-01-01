|
McAvoy C, Foley J. Birmingham, England: Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), 2023
(Copyright 2023)
Local authorities taking responsibility for managing water safety in Scotland has been a key policy issue for RoSPA over the last ten years. This research is a 10-year follow-on study from the original research which took place in 20131 . It also follows on from the five-year follow-up study conducted in 20182 . Overall, the 2023 data shows an improved picture of water safety in Scotland. Many of Scotland's local authorities are addressing water safety, with clear increases across the board on the majority of indicators.Interagency working, responsibility and evidence of good practice has all improved and become more consistent across Scotland. Additionally, the research suggests that the strategic direction of water safety at national level has increased in parity with local level; most local authorities are aware of the national direction of water safety and are actively contributing to this. However, it is concerning that the research found that policy level commitments to water safety have decreased since the original 2013 research and the follow-on study in 2018. The reasons for this disparity are unclear but it is reassuring to note that 31 per cent of local authorities have noted they are developing a water safety policy in 2023.