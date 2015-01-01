Abstract

This effort presents updated research findings describing the effect of medical conditions on driving performance and safety. Researchers conducted a preliminary literature search and discussion with driving safety professionals providing information that was used to select the medical conditions for review: attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD); autism spectrum disorder (ASD); cardiovascular disease (CVD); diabetes; mild cognitive impairment (MCI); obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); peripheral neuropathy; stroke; syncope; traumatic brain injury (TBI)/concussion. The final literature search included peer-reviewed journals, and technical and government reports published from 2012 to 2020. The results suggested that while some conditions may have a negative effect on driving performance and safety (e.g., ADHD and TBI), others typically have little effect (e.g., CVD and stroke) or were characterized by less conclusive findings (e.g., ASD, diabetes, MCI, and OSA). An improved understanding of the potential effects of medical conditions on driving may be useful for physicians and other healthcare providers, licensing agencies, and traffic safety researchers.