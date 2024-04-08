Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nearly 1 million people may travel to Texas to view the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse; nearly 13 million Texans live in the eclipse path. With the increase of tourists and Texans watching the eclipse perhaps in, on, or around bodies of water, keeping people safe from the potential risk of fatal and nonfatal drowning is important, any time there is access to water. The project’s aim was to identified the bodies of water within the eclipse’s path of totality in Texas and catalog local promotion of locations to view the eclipse.



METHODS: Online internet searches were mainly used to determine the positioning of widely known lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water in the eclipse’s path of totality. These names were pulled from official online sources from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, National Park Service, Lower Colorado River Authority, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. An online interactive map was used to verify that a particular body of water fell under the eclipse’s shadow. To determine the language used in articles surrounding water-based involvement during the total eclipse, a general search was conducted in the perspective of a visitor coming to Texas for the celestial phenomenon. Search phrases were along the lines of “where to view the Texas 2024 eclipse on the lake or water.” Texas-based articles were randomly chosen and recorded if there were mentions or recommendations for enjoying the eclipse around water.



RESULTS: We identified 52 unique bodies of water within the 2024 solar eclipse path in Texas. These waters were associated with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (24), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (16), Lower Colorado River Authority (5), other jurisdictions (6), and National Park Service (1). We found multiple, promotional articles surrounding water-based involvement during the total eclipse.



CONCLUSION: This report raises awareness to keep people safe from drowning in Texas as they marvel at the remarkable celestial event occurring on April 8, 2024. We encourage local, state, and federal agencies and organizations in Texas to consider incorporating water safety messages as part of their solar eclipse preparedness activities. Our epidemiological approach may serve as a model for other countries that will experience future noteworthy total eclipses.