Abstract

We investigate the relationship between child socio-emotional skills and labour market out- comes using longitudinal data from the 1970 British Cohort Study. We perform a novel factor analysis of child skills and capture four latent dimensions, representing 'attention', 'conduct', 'emotional', and 'peers' problems. Conditional on a range of confounding variables, we find that conduct problems, driven by aggression and impulsivity, are associated with positive out- comes in the labour market: higher wages, higher labour supply, sorting into 'good' jobs and higher productivity conditional on job tasks. Attention problems are instead negatively associ- ated with labour market outcomes and this relationship is partially accounted for by schooling. We explore different mediating pathways, including through career interests, socialization and mental health - all measured in the adolescent period - but none of these is able to fully explain the association between child skills and later economic outcomes.



JEL Classification: J24, J62, I21.



Keywords: Socio-emotional Skills; Human Capital; Child Development; Labour Supply; Occupational Sorting.



===



Non-Technical summary



The rapid advancement of technology in recent years has profoundly changed the way we work. Many routine and even more complex tasks can now be performed using advanced technologies like robotics and Artificial Intelligence. This shift is leading to concerns about the loss of jobs and the need for workforce adaptation. To navigate this new employment landscape, it is crucial we understand what types of human skills provide a productivity advantage in labour markets.



Skills come in different forms, including cognitive and non-cognitive. Non-cognitive skills, often referred to as socio-emotional skills, encompass things like motivation, personality traits, and the ability to interact with others. A growing literature in economics and psychology investigates the development of these skills, especially in the early years, and points out that these skills can predict a wide range of outcomes in adulthood.



Our study focuses on the socio-emotional skills of individuals at age 10 and how they relate to their economic outcomes later in life using data from the 1970 British Cohort Study. We measure skills using information provided by teachers, who assess aspects such as attention, behaviour, and emotional regulation. By analyzing these data, we identify four key skill dimensions: attention, conduct, emotional, and relationship with peers.



We find that these socio-emotional skills are strongly linked to various adult outcomes, including earnings, work hours, and the types of jobs people end up in. Surprisingly, we discover that certain behaviours considered problematic in childhood, like conduct issues, are associated with higher earnings in adulthood. On the other hand, problems with attention, emotions, and peer relationships tend to lead to poorer labour market outcomes. We also explore how these early skills might influence later outcomes through different pathways, such as career interests, socialization, and mental health. Although early skills are related to these mediating outcomes, we find that none of these pathways fully explain the relationship between childhood skills and adult economic success.



Several important policy relevant implications emerge from this analysis. Specifically, the result that child socio-emotional skills are predictive of a number of adult economic outcomes, even conditional on a range of confounders and mediators, provides strong support for policies and interventions that focus on the development of these skills in the early years. This clearly calls for integrating socio-emotional learning into the school curricula. Although this need is already recognized in the UK educational context, no uniform approach has emerged as yet.



Another consideration is that the positive association between conduct problems and labour market outcomes suggests a need to reconsider discipline policies in schools. It is possible that what is often identified as aggressive behaviour is the adaptive response to a competitive environment. Rather than a punitive approach, there could be more focus on understanding the causes of the disruptive behaviour and teachers could be trained to identify strategies that help children to channel these tendencies in ways that fit better with the classroom.