United States Government Accountability Office. United States Government Accountability Office. Washington DC: United States Government Accountability Office, 2024.

Copyright

(Copyright 2024, United States Government Accountability Office)

 

The full document is available online.

Abstract

Why GAO Did This Study

According to NHTSA, almost 42,800 people died in vehicle crashes in 2022. New vehicles are increasingly equipped with driver assistance technologies that could help reduce crashes and fatalities. NHTSA administers NCAP to educate consumers about vehicle safety, including driver assistance technologies, and to assist in consumers' purchasing decisions.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022, included a provision for GAO to review consumer education about driver assistance technologies. Among the issues this report examines are (1) consumers' use and understanding of driver assistance technologies; and (2) the extent to which NHTSA contributes to consumers' understanding and using the technologies as intended.

GAO reviewed NHTSA's relevant rulemaking documents, website, and studies; analyzed a nongeneralizable sample of NHTSA consumer complaint data; and interviewed NHTSA and other relevant agency officials and a range of industry stakeholders, including automakers and safety organizations. GAO assessed NHTSA's efforts against key project schedule management practices.

What GAO Recommends

GAO is making five recommendations, including that NHTSA finalize its NCAP roadmap, communicate progress on meeting time frames to update NCAP, and provide information to consumers on the limitations of partial driving automation systems on its website.

NHTSA agreed with our recommendations.

