Abstract

The contribution of drowsy driving in motor vehicle crashes is difficult to measure. Although reports by police officers who investigate crashes sometimes indicate that a driver was drowsy, data derived from these reports are widely regarded as substantial underestimates of the true scope of the problem. The current study used data derived from in-depth crash investigations conducted for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to develop and validate a model to impute driver drowsiness in cases when the driver's pre-crash alertness or drowsiness could not be ascertained. The model was then used to impute the involvement of drowsiness in all fatal crashes nationwide that involved at least one car, pickup truck, van, minivan, or sport utility vehicle. Results show that an estimated 17.6% of all fatal crashes in years 2017–2021 involved a drowsy driver. These drowsy driving crashes resulted in 29,834 fatalities. The percentage of fatal crashes involving drowsy driving remained approximately constant over the study period; however, the annual number of fatal drowsy driving crashes increased significantly over the study period due to a large increase in total annual fatal crashes.