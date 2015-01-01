Abstract

The RAND Corporation launched the Gun Policy in America initiative in January 2016 with the goal of creating objective, factual resources for policymakers and the public on the effects of gun laws. As part of this initiative, we have investigated a variety of data sources that could help shed light on key questions about whether and how gun laws affect important public health and criminal justice outcomes. In this document, we describe the data sources used to produce the visualizations in the second version of the Firearm Law Effects and Mortality Explorer tool, which was released in 2024, on RAND's Gun Policy in America website. We also describe the assumptions underlying the data and the statistical models that produce the law effect estimates depicted in the visualizations.



The Firearm Law Effects and Mortality Explorer is designed to provide users with information about the distribution of firearm deaths across states and demographic subgroups. In addition, this tool allows users to explore how those deaths might be affected by the implementation of a set of commonly enacted state firearm laws using estimates of those effects that we produced.





Justice Policy Program



