Abstract
OVERVIEW
➢ According to NSDUH 2018-2019, driving under the influence of cannabis was three times more prevalent than driving under the influence of alcohol without the presence of drugs in New York.
➢ Only a small proportion of arrested impaired drivers in New York were charged with drug-impaired driving.
DRIVERS EVALUATED AND TESTED
➢ The number of DRE evaluations dropped in 2022, despite an increase in DRE numbers.
➢ Refusal of chemical testing doubled from 11% to 22% of drivers evaluated, 2018- 2022.
➢ Of the drivers tested, 79% had a blood test only in 2022, up from 68% in 2018.
DRUGS FOUND ➢ Regarding drug categories, cannabis prevalence remained unchanged, while narcotic analgesics and CNS stimulants showed substantial increases in the post- legalization period.
➢ In terms of individual drugs, Delta-9-THC consistently emerged as the most frequently detected drug; nevertheless, fentanyl and cocaine showed notable increases in prevalence in the post- legalization period.
➢ In the post-legalization period, one out of four cannabis-positive drivers had three or more drug categories in their system.
CANNABIS-POSITIVE DRIVERS
➢ 46% of the cannabis-positive drivers were under age 30 post-legalization, a decrease from 57% pre-legalization.
➢ Cannabis-positive drivers tended to be younger than non-cannabis drug-positive drivers.
CANNABIS-POSITIVE DRIVING EVENTS
➢ Of the drivers positive for a single drug category, cannabis-only drivers had the lowest crash involvement.
➢ Of the cannabis-only drivers ticketed for impaired driving, the most common companion violations charged were lane- related violations, followed by speeding and failure to signal for turning movements.