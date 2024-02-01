Abstract

OVERVIEW



➢ According to NSDUH 2018-2019, driving under the influence of cannabis was three times more prevalent than driving under the influence of alcohol without the presence of drugs in New York.



➢ Only a small proportion of arrested impaired drivers in New York were charged with drug-impaired driving.



DRIVERS EVALUATED AND TESTED



➢ The number of DRE evaluations dropped in 2022, despite an increase in DRE numbers.



➢ Refusal of chemical testing doubled from 11% to 22% of drivers evaluated, 2018- 2022.



➢ Of the drivers tested, 79% had a blood test only in 2022, up from 68% in 2018.



DRUGS FOUND ➢ Regarding drug categories, cannabis prevalence remained unchanged, while narcotic analgesics and CNS stimulants showed substantial increases in the post- legalization period.



➢ In terms of individual drugs, Delta-9-THC consistently emerged as the most frequently detected drug; nevertheless, fentanyl and cocaine showed notable increases in prevalence in the post- legalization period.



➢ In the post-legalization period, one out of four cannabis-positive drivers had three or more drug categories in their system.



CANNABIS-POSITIVE DRIVERS



➢ 46% of the cannabis-positive drivers were under age 30 post-legalization, a decrease from 57% pre-legalization.



➢ Cannabis-positive drivers tended to be younger than non-cannabis drug-positive drivers.



CANNABIS-POSITIVE DRIVING EVENTS



➢ Of the drivers positive for a single drug category, cannabis-only drivers had the lowest crash involvement.



➢ Of the cannabis-only drivers ticketed for impaired driving, the most common companion violations charged were lane- related violations, followed by speeding and failure to signal for turning movements.