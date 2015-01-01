Abstract

Gun policy has become less restrictive in MO.



In MO, concealed carry (CCW) was prohibited in 1874. In 1927, a permit-to-purchase was required for all gun purchases. Over time, the permit-to-purchase system was expanded to include a background check, a waiting period of up to seven days, registration and records of gun purchases, and a minimum age requirement of 21. The permits were handled through the sheriff who kept the gun purchase registry and performed background checks. Permits expired after 30 days (RAND 2022).



In 1968 at the federal level, the Gun Control Act (GCA) enacted laws regarding licensing, unlawful gun possession, and sales (CRS 2019). In 1986, the Firearm Owner’s Protection Act was passed, which amended several of these laws and repealed some regulations for federal firearm license (FFL) holders (DOJ).



In the early 1990s, a background check was implemented for all gun purchases through a FFL, and youth were banned from possessing a handgun (DOJ). In 2005, gun manufacturers and dealers were protected from liability when their products are used to commit crimes (CRS 2019).



In MO in 2004, CCW with a permit was passed, and in 2012 open carry with a CCW permit was passed. In 2017, CCW without a permit was passed. In 2007, permit-to-purchase was repealed. This means that the minimum age for purchase is lowered from 21 to 18, which is the federal standard to purchase a long gun (e.g., rifle, shotgun). Background checks are only conducted through FFLs instead of for all gun purchases, there is no more waiting period, and gun purchases are no longer registered with the sheriff. See our Policy Memo for a timeline of MO and federal gun laws (RAND 2022).



In MO, people who are not allowed to own a gun include those convicted of a felony, a fugitive, are habitually intoxicated or drugged, or judged as mentally incompetent. Unlawful possession of a gun is a felony (RsMO 571.070). Someone under the age of 18 cannot possess a gun without parental permission (RsMO 571.060). Federally, people under the age of 21 cannot buy a handgun, and those who are convicted of a domestic violence (DV) misdemeanor cannot buy a gun (CRS 2019).



In MO, castle doctrine states that a person has no duty to retreat before using deadly force to prevent a trespasser’s attempt to commit a forcible felony (e.g., arson, armed robbery, murder) in their lawful dwelling, residence, or vehicle (RsMO 563.031; RAND 2022).



Stand your ground was passed in 2016, which states that a person has no duty to retreat from a dwelling, residence, or vehicle they are lawfully staying in, private property that they own or lease, or in any location the person has a right to be (RsMO 563.031).





Guns are the most common weapon in most violent crimes.



Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. From 1985 to 2000, MO violent crime was below or on par with national rates. In the early 2000s, MO violent crime rose above the national average and today is 30% higher (Figure 1A; FBI 2022).