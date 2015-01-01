SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang H, Li X, Siam MRK, Staes BM. Oregon Department of Transportation. Salem, OR. USA: Oregon Department of Transportation, 2023.

Copyright 2023, Oregon Department of Transportation

 

This study presents the results of a review and developed framework for implementing a data- driven safety analysis in Oregon Department of Transportation's project development process. This framework considered existing best practice methodologies at the federal level from the FHWA and Transportation Research Board as well as those currently being used both other state DOTs. The framework considered available commercial software for conducting safety analysis at both the systemic and predictive levels, and tools developed in house both state DOTs. With the methods and possible solutions documented, the data constraints were outlined and a decision-making framework for a phased implementation reached. The outcomes of this project will allow ODOT to consider a framework towards the successful implementation of DDSA into the project development process, including both agency changes and possible software and data structures required.

