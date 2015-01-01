|
Citation
|
Morral AR, Schell TL, Jacobs T, Smart R. RAND Corporation. Santa Monica, CA USA: RAND Corporation, 2024.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright 2024, RAND Corporation)
|
Abstract
|
The RAND Corporation launched the Gun Policy in America initiative in January 2016 with the goal of creating objective, factual resources for policymakers and the public on the effects of gun laws. As part of this mission, the research team has investigated a variety of data sources that could help shed light on key questions about whether and how gun laws affect important public health and criminal justice outcomes.