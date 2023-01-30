Abstract





1.1.1 In December 2022 the Regulator produced a position statement (Annex A) on the quality failure in drugs driving analysis conducted by Synlab Laboratory Services ('Synlab'). On 30th January 2023, the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) issued a press release setting out that they had concluded their review into Synlab's analysis of drug driving samples, specifically Section 5A Road Traffic Act 1988 (Drug Driving) toxicology testing for controlled drugs (s5A analysis). The NPCC reported that 1,778 samples had drug levels reported by Synlab as above the prescribed limit, and these results had been rescinded.



1.1.2 The Regulator's statement referred to a wider 'Lessons Learnt' review that would look at the quality failure from an organisational and regulatory perspective. To do this, the Regulator has considered the views and information provided by the key actors involved, as well as correspondence, processes, regulation, and guidance from the timeframe concerned. The Regulator followed up on this by holding discussions with the key actors.



1.1.3 This lessons learnt review looks at the events, decisions and organisational responses that resulted in this quality failure and outlines lessons learnt where actions should be taken to reduce the risk of a similar failure in the future. The Regulator will follow up on the learning points identified in this report through making amendments to the Forensic Science Regulator's (FSR) Code of Practice (the Code), engagement with stakeholders and reporting on progress and outcomes through the FSR Annual Report.



1.1.4 A review was commissioned and conducted by an independent adviser to the Regulator into the scientific aspects of the quality failure in drugs driving analysis conducted by Synlab, the executive summary and recommendations of this report are set out in Annex B.



1.1.5 The work undertaken in this review was conducted over a period that covered both the non-statutory and statutory regulation forensic science. While the Regulator started fact finding in 2022 following the scientific ...





5.1 Executive Summary



5.1.1 This report concerns analytical work undertaken by Synlab Laboratory Services under the provisions of Section 5A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 as introduced on the 2nd March 2015. Examination of datapacks by Experts acting on behalf of the Defence identified a number of analytical issues which were subsequently found to be significant and which ultimately led to the loss of accreditation of Synlab Laboratory Services to undertake S5A analyses. This has, and continues to have, consequences to the Criminal Justice System.



5.1.2 The main focus of the report is to ensure that all of the analytical issues have been identified, to understand the root causes and to ensure that all cases potentially affected have been identified.



5.1.3 Contributing factors to the problems include a lack of capacity at Synlab Laboratory Services to deliver S5A casework alongside their other work, little knowledge of the extent of analytical challenges to S5A casework, a lack of a "support network" to assist the laboratory when advice would have been useful, lack of detail in the laboratory's initial operating procedures against which accreditation was granted and accreditation of a method for quantification of THC in blood which proved ultimately not to be sufficiently robust for the analytical requirements of some of the S5A analyses undertaken even though the initial validation showed the method to have been working satisfactorily.



5.1.4 Although a number of peer-reviews of the analytical data have been undertaken, with various analytical criteria being used at various times, a significant error rate between reviews has been noted. Consequently, although it is highly likely that the vast majority of cases will have been identified I am not confident that a full list of problematic cases has been identified. There are likely to be a number of case batches which will fully meet the updated acceptance criteria and therefore which will contain case results which are scientifically acceptable. Unfortunately the results of external proficiency testing schemes analysed by Synlab Laboratory Services, which are designed to give an independent assessment of a laboratory's performance, do not provide full confidence that case results are necessarily reliable.



5.1.5 A number of recommendations have also been made to minimise the risk of a similar event happening in the future.



5.2 Recommendations



5.2.1 During the review a number of issues have been identified which should be addressed to ensure that new entrant FSPs, in particular, deliver S5A analyses which are sufficiently robust to provide reliable results to the CJS.



In order to achieve this goal a number of recommendations are made.



a. The analytical requirements for S5A analyses should be significantly tightened up. This could be done via the FSR's Codes of Practice and Conduct (e.g. FSR-C-133) which will give UKAS something much more substantial and specific to accredit FSPs against.



b. Ensure that FSPs have sufficient knowledge, experience and capacity to deliver casework of sufficient quality and in a timely manner.



c. Define a probationary period for new FSPs during which extra scrutiny would be made to ensure work is being carried out according to all scientific and regulatory requirements.



d. Ensure that any subcontracted work is closely monitored by the subcontracting laboratory; use of blind trials and close examination of full analytical results, via random dip-checks, could be encouraged.



e. Cessation of S5A analyses if any analytical issues are identified at any FSPs to allow time for full investigation, with UKAS and FSR being informed the same day, should be considered. Such investigations may sometimes be very quick, but sometimes take much longer.



Outsourcing of unanalysed case samples in the interim should be considered. f. If there is a likelihood of incorrect results having been reported, the CJS must be informed immediately.



g. Retesting of affected samples in any new investigations at any FSP should be considered at the earliest opportunity.



h. A monthly, or 3-monthly, PT scheme specifically for S5A blood drug analysis should be sourced and implemented at the earliest opportunity.



i. Implementation of a "double-blind" PT scheme, where FSPs have no knowledge that a particular sample is a PT sample, rather than a case sample, could be considered.