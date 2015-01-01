SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
International Narcotics Control Board. International Narcotics Control Board. Vienna, Austria: United Nations, 2024.

(Copyright 2024, International Narcotics Control Board)

 

On an annual basis the INCB secretariat publishes a technical report that provides an overview of the world wide licit manufacture, export, import, stocks and consumption of substances controlled under the Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971. In addition to providing specific figures for movements of many scheduled substances the report includes a commentary on emerging and ongoing trends in the licit market for psychotropic substances under international control.

