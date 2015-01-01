Abstract

Whereas in some cities ropeways already belong to the transit system, in Germany they are better known from skiing in the alps or as tourist attractions that were implemented in relation to expositions as in Koblenz or Berlin. Nonetheless, a ropeway system has several advantages, which make it an interesting alternative in urban public transportation. In this paper, we investigate the varying attitude of residents and commuters towards a ropeway system and its potential on a route in the north of Munich. To get an impression of their opinion, we conducted an online survey focusing on route choice depending on transit mode and travel times. In general, the respondents had a positive attitude towards this novel option and rate it with similar attractiveness to subway. To investigate the demand for the ropeway, the results of the survey were used to add a new transportation mode in the VISUM model for transit in Munich.

Language: en