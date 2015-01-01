|
Citation
|
Liu H, Lee M, Khattak AJ. Transp. Res. Rec. 2019; 2673(10): 105-117.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Highway-rail grade crossings (HRGCs) are unique nodes in the transportation system that facilitate the movement of rail and highway traffic. Various mathematical models are available that provide safety assessments of HRGCs. A chief ingredient of these models is the annual average daily traffic (AADT). One of the main sources of data for such models is the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)'s Grade Crossing Inventory. A substantial portion of the AADT data in the inventory is outdated. This paper investigates the effects of using out-of-date rather than up-to-date AADT values, using two safety assessment models to isolate the differences.
Language: en