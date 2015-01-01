SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Haq MT, Zlatkovic M, Ksaibati K. Transp. Res. Rec. 2019; 2673(10): 333-342.

(Copyright © 2019, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0361198119847980

The State of Wyoming experiences a high percentage of truck traffic along all its highways, especially Interstate 80 (I-80). The increased interactions between trucks and other vehicles have raised many operational and safety concerns. This paper presents a safety analysis and a development of safety performance functions (SPFs) along I-80, with a focus on truck crashes. Nine years of historical crash data in Wyoming (2008-2016) were used to observe the involvement of light, medium, and heavy trucks in crashes. Analysis of the major contributory factors showed that 54% of the total truck-related crashes occurred during icy road conditions and about 46% during snowy weather conditions, and approximately 45% involved driving too fast and driving in improper lane. The analysis also included segments with horizontal curves and vertical grades and their impacts on truck crashes. The crash rate analysis showed higher truck crash rate compared with total crash rate considering equal vehicle miles traveled as exposure. A zero-inflated negative binomial model was applied to develop Wyoming-specific SPFs for various truck crash types. The effects of traffic, road geometry characteristics, and weather parameters influencing different truck-related crashes were quantified from these models. Downgrades and steep upgrade sections were found to increase truck-related crashes. The number of rainy days per year was found to be a significant variable affecting truck-related crashes. On the other hand, the presence of climbing lanes has significant safety benefits.


