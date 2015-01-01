Abstract

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) offer great promise in improving the safety of our roadways. Although ADAS have rapidly entered the U.S. passenger vehicle market, little is known about driver understanding and attitudes toward ADAS, especially the impact of their initial exposure to the technologies. Whereas some ADAS may be easy to learn and use, others are more complex and have limitations that may not be obvious to the driver. The Technology Demonstration Study was conducted to evaluate how the ways in which drivers learn about ADAS affect their knowledge and perceptions of the technology. Two base learning methods were utilized for the study, both of which are traditional forms of learning for the average driver: reading the owner's manual and making observations inside the vehicle. From these base learning methods, four learning protocols were developed, two of which included both methods. This paper investigates how drivers' perceptions of usefulness, apprehension, and trust with regard to ADAS functionality were affected by initial exposure to the technology. Participants who observed ADAS during a demonstration drive had more positive perceptions relative to those who only read about them, particularly for ADAS that provide vehicle control.

