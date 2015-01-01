Abstract

This research collected and analyzed gap acceptance in North Carolina to develop a data-driven method for determining the need for considering additional signalization analysis at intersections with fewer than four legs. This method can be used for movements that merge with or cross two lanes of oncoming traffic. It is intended to provide guidance and support to traffic engineers in their decision-making process. Charts are provided to determine the expected 95th percentile queue lengths for left-turn, right-turn, and U-turn movements crossing or merging with two lanes of conflicting traffic. This situation is typically present along four-lane roadways where a one-way primary movement opposes either a minor road right-turn movement or a left-turn movement, or in the case of a median U-turn opening. Adjustment factors to the conflicting flowrate were developed to account for the presence of upstream signalized intersections. This method less frequently recommends further signal consideration when compared with the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices peak hour warrant, but is similar to the delay-based level of service D/E threshold for two-way stop-controlled intersections in HCM6 Chapter 19.

