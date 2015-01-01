Abstract

Unnecessary traffic delays and vehicle emissions have adverse effects on quality of life. To solve the traffic congestion problem in the U.S.A., mitigation or elimination of bottlenecks is a top priority. Agencies across the U.S.A. have deployed several congestion mitigation strategies, such as lane and shoulder width reduction, which aim to adding lanes without significantly altering the footprint of the freeway. A limited number of studies have evaluated the operational benefits of lane narrowing. Although the Highway Capacity Manual does account for lane and shoulder widths, the adjustments that it provides are outdated. The goal of this research was to develop analytical models, compatible with the Highway Capacity Manual methods, to account for lane and shoulder width narrowing, using field data from across the U.S.A. This paper presents a new free-flow speed regression model, which accounts for lane and shoulder widths, and capacity adjustment factors depending on the lane width.

Language: en