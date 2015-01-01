Abstract

Hanson, T. R., and M. Goudreau. Developing Transportation Engineering and Planning Metrics for Rural Volunteer Driver Programs. Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board, 2019. (Original DOI:10.1177/0361198118821377)



In the above-referenced article, in Figure 1 long distance drives were originally overrepresented due to an error where some drive identifier numbers were not unique and their lengths were combined in the pivot table summation for drive distances. This error did not affect total counts or other values used in developing metrics.



In addition, in the text under the subheading "Drive Distance Distribution" in the "Results" section, the accompanying observations regarding the data in Figure 1 should have been updated to reflect the corrected figure, though the generalized conclusions remain the same. The revised paragraph appears below. This paragraph and Figure 1 have been corrected in the online article.



Driver Distance Distribution



While small/medium VDP and the large VDP operate independently, serve different communities in different regions (though with similar population densities), the distribution of drives by distance shows consistency among the larger and smaller VDP (Figure 1). The highest percentage of drives for both sets of groups are less than 80 km, with both having a notable percentage of overall drives greater than 160 km in length, though larger groups had a higher percentage of short (5-20 km ) drives. This consistency in distribution may indicate that users are reliant on VDP in common ways, for certain trips and certain distances where they are unable to meet their own transportation needs.

Language: en