Abstract

Dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) technology can provide drivers with information about other vehicles that are beyond the normal range of vision and enables the development of driving support systems such as the rear-end collision warning system (ReCWS). However, technology constraints such as communication delays and GPS error affect the accuracy of a DSRC-based ReCWS. This paper proposes a ReCWS design that explicitly represents functional specifications of DSRC technology, including transmission delay specifications that describe the information transmission process and an error-component safety distance specification used to represent the effect of GPS error and the information propagation delay. We propose three collision warning strategies each with different deceleration requirements. The system is assembled with off-the-shelf DSRC and mobile technology that can be readily installed into test vehicles. To test the effectiveness of the proposed ReCWS, we ran a variety of controlled scenarios on a test track. The results show a high degree of warning accuracy. These field test results also provide calibrated system parameter values for future studies and designs of DSRC-based ReCWSs.

