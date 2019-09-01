Abstract

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UASs), commonly known as drones, are a rapidly emerging technology with many applications across various commercial, government, and recreational users. Many of these applications have the potential to interact with roadway infrastructure, resulting in potentially risky conflicts between UAS operations and drivers on the roadway. In the United States, policy regulating UAS operations exists at the federal, state, and local levels, but there is little to no regulation specifically related to UAS operations near roadways. The purpose of this study was to evaluate if UAS operations near roadways pose a safety concern by determining if the operations visually distract drivers. In addition, this study sought to develop data-driven policy recommendations to improve the safety of drivers and UAS operators near roadways. To understand how UAS operations near roadways influence the visual attention of drivers, an experiment was designed and conducted in a high-fidelity driving simulator. Thirty participants completed the experiment in the driving simulator and their visual attention was recorded. Analysis of the visual attention results showed that UAS operations draw more visual attention from drivers when they are directly adjacent to the roadside or in a rural environment. Based on the results, a recommended policy to improve safety of UASs for operators and drivers would be to, at a minimum, restrict UAS operations within 7.6 m (25 ft) of the edge of a lane. A procedural overview for implementing legal and effective UAS policy in the United States was developed to navigate the complexities of the evolving UAS policy landscape.

