Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carmody DR, Sowers RB. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2019; 108: 357-377.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trc.2019.09.020

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article proposes a data-driven combination of travel times, distance, and collision counts in urban mobility datasets, with the goal of quantifying how intertwined traffic accidents are in the road network of a city. We devise a bi-attribute routing problem to capture the tradeoff between travel time and accidents. We apply this to a dataset from New York City. By visualizing the results of this computation in a normalized way, we provide a comparative tool for studies of urban traffic.


Language: en

Keywords

Accidents; Intelligent urban navigation; Optimization; Routing; Safety; Smart city

