Abstract

This article proposes a data-driven combination of travel times, distance, and collision counts in urban mobility datasets, with the goal of quantifying how intertwined traffic accidents are in the road network of a city. We devise a bi-attribute routing problem to capture the tradeoff between travel time and accidents. We apply this to a dataset from New York City. By visualizing the results of this computation in a normalized way, we provide a comparative tool for studies of urban traffic.

Language: en