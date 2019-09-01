Abstract

This paper utilizes newly available data from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey to examine travel patterns within the U.S. for persons with disabilities. Our analysis finds that having a disability is associated with lower odds of taking a trip for shopping, for social or recreational reasons, for running errands, or for going to work, even after controlling for other characteristics. Length of disability (less than 6 months, more than 6 months, or lifetime) is associated with the type of mobility aid used to support travel, some aspects of day-to-day travel, and the odds of taking a trip for errands, shopping, social, or recreational reasons. Those with a lifetime disability had lower odds of traveling for errands or shopping (OR = 0.68, p < 0.05) compared to those with a temporary or more recent onset of disability, all else constant. We discuss how these findings help to understand differences in economic and social participation among people with disabilities.

