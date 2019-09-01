SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Henly M, Brucker DL. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2019; 130: 93-106.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tra.2019.09.042

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper utilizes newly available data from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey to examine travel patterns within the U.S. for persons with disabilities. Our analysis finds that having a disability is associated with lower odds of taking a trip for shopping, for social or recreational reasons, for running errands, or for going to work, even after controlling for other characteristics. Length of disability (less than 6 months, more than 6 months, or lifetime) is associated with the type of mobility aid used to support travel, some aspects of day-to-day travel, and the odds of taking a trip for errands, shopping, social, or recreational reasons. Those with a lifetime disability had lower odds of traveling for errands or shopping (OR = 0.68, p < 0.05) compared to those with a temporary or more recent onset of disability, all else constant. We discuss how these findings help to understand differences in economic and social participation among people with disabilities.


Language: en

Keywords

Community participation; Disability; Economic participation; Independent living; Transportation patterns

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print