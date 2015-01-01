|
Citation
Stipancic J, Miranda-Moreno L, Labbe A, Saunier N. Transp. Lett. 2019; 11(7): 391-401.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Congestion is a dynamic phenomenon with elements of space and time, making it a promising application of probe vehicles. The purpose of this paper is to measure and visualize the magnitude and variability of congestion on the network scale using smartphone GPS travel data. The sample of data collected in Quebec City contained over 4000 drivers and 21,000 trips. The congestion index (CI) was calculated at the link level for each hour of the peak period and congestion was visualized at aggregate and disaggregate levels.
Language: en
Keywords
Congestion; GPS; smartphone; space–time patterns; visualization