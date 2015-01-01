Abstract

Congestion is a dynamic phenomenon with elements of space and time, making it a promising application of probe vehicles. The purpose of this paper is to measure and visualize the magnitude and variability of congestion on the network scale using smartphone GPS travel data. The sample of data collected in Quebec City contained over 4000 drivers and 21,000 trips. The congestion index (CI) was calculated at the link level for each hour of the peak period and congestion was visualized at aggregate and disaggregate levels.



RESULTS showed that each peak period can be viewed as having an onset period and dissipation period lasting one hour. Congestion in the evening is greater and more dispersed than in the morning. Motorways, arterials, and collectors contribute most to peak period congestion, while residential links contribute little. Further analysis of the CI data is required for practical implementation in network planning or congestion remediation.

