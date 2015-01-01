|
Shaw FA, Greenwood AT, Bae JI, Corso GM, Rodgers MO, Hunter MP. Transp. Lett. 2019; 11(10): 589-598.
(Copyright © 2019, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study examined drivers' perceived complexity of simulated roadway videos using a full factorial experimental design that featured high and low levels of five roadway factors: (1) work zone treatment, (2) traffic, (3) roadway objects, (4) lane configuration, and (5) urban/rural environments.
demographic characteristics; driver performance; driving simulator; Perception; roadway complexity; sociodemographic factors