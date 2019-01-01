|
Citation
Levitt EE, Oshri A, Clifton A, Stout R, Costello MJ, vanDellen M, Kelly JF, Mackillop J. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Homewood Research Institute, (EEL, MJC, JM), Guelph, ON, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
31828804
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Individuals' social networks exert a strong influence on alcohol use, but valid assessment of network drinking behavior is typically lengthy and high in participant burden. The aim of this study was to validate the Brief Alcohol Social Density Assessment (BASDA), an efficient measure of perceived alcohol use within a person's social network, in a sample of adult drinkers from the general community. Specifically, the convergent, criterion-related, incremental validity and internal validity were investigated by examining the BASDA in relation to other established measures of drinking motives, weekly drinking level, and severity of involvement.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Alcohol Misuse; Motives; Social Density; Social Network Analysis