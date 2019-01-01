|
Gravesande J, Richardson J, Griffith L, Scott F. Arch. Physiother. 2019; 9: e14.
2Department of Health Research Methods, Evidence and Impact, McMaster University, 1280 Main St., W. Hamilton, ON L8S 4K1 Canada.
BACKGROUND: Older adults with type 2 diabetes (DM2) are at increased risk of falling due to complications including: diabetic peripheral neuropathy, diabetic retinopathy, autonomic neuropathy and diabetic foot ulcers. The purpose of this study was to determine the test-retest reliability, internal consistency, construct validity and to perform factor analysis of a new falls Risk Perception Questionnaire (RPQ) in older community-dwelling adults with DM2.
Balance; Diabetes; Fall risk; Older adults; Risk perception