Citation
Gurusamy J, Gandhi S, Amudhan S, Veerabhadraiah KB, Narayanasamy P, Sreenivasan ST, Palaniappan M. BMC Nurs. 2019; 18: e64.
Affiliation
4Department of Biostatistics, NIMHANS, Bangalore, India.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
31827390
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite the devastating consequences of Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), TBI misconceptions are common among healthcare professionals. As an essential member of multi-professional team providing TBI care, it is important that nurses have correct information and adequate skills to achieve the best possible outcomes for TBI. For example, some common misconceptions about TBIs are that a second blow to the head can improve memory functioning and wearing seatbelts can cause as many brain injuries as it prevents. In India, perhaps such misconceptions towards TBI among nursing professionals were not yet documented. As nursing students form the future health workforce, understanding TBI misconceptions among nursing students in resource-limited settings like India will provide useful information for strengthening the nursing curricula for improved care and rehabilitation of TBIs.
Language: en
Keywords
Educational Intervention; Misconceptions; Nursing Care; Nursing Education; Prevention; Traumatic Brain Injury