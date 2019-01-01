Abstract

Multiple wasp stings may cause fatal complications, such as anaphylactic reactions, intravascular hemolysis, rhabdomyolysis, acute kidney injury (AKI), increased levels of liver enzymes, clotting abnormalities, or even death. AKI-related mortality due to multiple wasp stings may reach 25%, occurring within the early onset of disease; therefore, renal function should be continuously monitored within the first few days following the stings. Herein, we report 2 cases of AKI due to multiple stings of wasp (Vespa affinis). In both cases, delayed hospital admissions and gradual loss of kidney function along with hemolysis and anemia without rhabdomyolysis were observed. Diuresis was reduced on the 10th day following the stings in the first case, whereas it occurred on the 5th day in the second case. Both cases had biopsy results of acute tubular injury and acute interstitial nephritis. The first case improved with intermittent hemodialysis, whereas the second required continuous renal replacement therapy and plasma exchange because hemolysis was more severe, which was presumably caused by a greater number of stings and larger amount of toxins involved. Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome was also observed in the second case; hence, high-dose steroid therapy was administered to alleviate interstitial fibrosis. Both cases showed that although AKI occurring after multiple wasp stings usually have fatal consequences. Administering fluid treatment and steroid therapy and selecting accurate renal replacement therapy modalities during the few first days after the stings may result in favorable long-term outcomes.



Copyright © 2019 by S. Karger AG, Basel.

Language: en