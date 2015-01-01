|
Tyler KA, Ray CM. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2019; 107: e104548.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Department of Sociology.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
31827311
BACKGROUND: Though research finds that youth experiencing homelessness (YEH) have high rates of substance use, which can lead to numerous long-term negative health effects, less is known about both risk and protective factors for substance use. Moreover, even less is known about whether these factors differ for lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) youth compared to non-LGB youth. In the current study, we compared risk and protective factors for binge drinking, marijuana use, and illicit drug use (i.e. substance use) among heterosexual and sexual minority YEH.
Language: en
Child abuse; Homelessness; Parenting; Street victimization; Substance use; sexual minority