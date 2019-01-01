|
Citation
|
Ali JI, Mahoney P, Dance D, Silverberg ND. Concussion 2019; 4(3): CNC67.
|
Affiliation
|
Rehabilitation Research Program, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 2G9, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31827884
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: The aim of this study was to evaluate a brief psychologically informed coping skills group intervention for adults with severe prolonged symptoms following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; mild TBI; postconcussion syndrome; rehabilitation; treatment