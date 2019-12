Abstract

AIM: Postconcussion symptom-rating scales are frequently used concussion assessment tools that do not align directly with new expert, consensus-based concussion subtype classification systems. This may result in delays in concussion diagnosis, subspecialty referral and rehabilitative strategies.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the representation of subtype-directed symptomatology in common postconcussion symptom-rating scales.



METHODS: Literature review and expert consensus were used to compile commonly used concussion symptom-rating scales. Statistics were generated to describe the degree of representation of the consensus symptom set.



RESULTS: The percentage of symptoms representing each subtype/associated condition is low overall (15-26%). The ocular-motor (11%) and vestibular subtypes (19%) and cervical strain (5%)-associated condition were the most under-represented and also had the greatest unmet needs.



CONCLUSION: Concussion subtypes do not have equal representation on commonly used concussion symptom-rating scales. There is a need for a subtype-directed symptom assessment to allow for increased accuracy of diagnosis and to guide management.



