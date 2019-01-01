SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fueger C, Sergio LE, Heuer S, Petrovska L, Huddleston WE. Concussion 2019; 4(3): CNC64.

Department of Kinesiology: Integrative Health Care & Performance, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee, WI 53211, USA.

(Copyright © 2019, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

10.2217/cnc-2019-0007

31827882

PMC6902312

AIM: We examined the long-term effects of concussions in young adult females on visuomotor behavior during a visually-guided reaching task of various complexities. MATERIALS & METHODS: 20 females with a history of longer than 6 months since a concussion and 20 healthy females quickly and accurately performed a delayed reach to a previously cued target.

RESULTS: As both cognitive and motor load increased, task performance decreased for both groups (p < 0.05). However, contrary to our primary hypothesis, no differences in task performance were found between the two experimental groups (p > 0.05).

CONCLUSION: The young adult females with a remote history of concussion demonstrated no deficits in visuomotor behavior on an attention-mediated reaching task as compared with control participants.

© 2019 Wendy E Huddleston.


cognitive load; female; long-term; mTBI; motor load; reaching; upper extremity; visual attention

