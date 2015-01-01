SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/cyber.2018.0646.correx

PMID

31829733

Abstract

In the June 2019 issue of Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (vol. 22, no. 6, pp. 381–387), the article ‘‘Why and When Consumers Indulge in Smartphones: The Mental Association Between Smartphones and Fun,’’ by Liang Shen et al., contains an error in the column heads of Table 2 on page 383. The table compares hedonic and utilitarian data, but the column heads identified both sets of data as hedonic. ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print