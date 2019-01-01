Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to describe the impact on the single ED serving Dunedin, New Zealand, following the introduction of an electric-scooter (e-scooter) sharing service.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study comparing the number of vehicle related injuries during identical 6-week periods in 2018 and 2019 was performed. A descriptive analysis of the subset of e-scooter related presentations was undertaken.



RESULTS: A total of 172 and 228 vehicle related injury presentations were identified in samples from 2018 and 2019, respectively. During the 2018 study period zero e-scooter related ED presentations were identified. In 2019 there were 56 e-scooter related ED presentations (P-value <0.001) representing 54 events. There were 52 car, 21 motorbike and 62 bicycle related presentations during the same 2019 time period. Further descriptive analysis showed the majority of e-scooter presentations were for minor injury. Fractures or dislocations were found in 17 (32%) patients and 14 (26%) patients sustained a head injury, one of which was severe. Isolated minor musculoskeletal injuries were seen in 25 (46%) patients. On average one ED bed was occupied by an e-scooter patient for 2 h and 44 min each day during the 6-week study period in 2019.



CONCLUSION: The introduction of an e-scooter sharing service resulted in a new injury hazard. Our study presents the number of e-scooter related ED presentations relative to other vehicles related injury visits and describes the injury patterns associated with e-scooter use which may inform future public policy.



