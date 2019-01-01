|
Citation
Booty M, O'Dwyer J, Webster D, McCourt A, Crifasi C. Inj. Epidemiol. 2019; 6: e47.
Affiliation
Department of Health Policy and Management, Center for Gun Policy and Research, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 624 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205 USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
31828004
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The mass shooting phenomenon has gained much attention lately as this form of gun violence appears to increase in frequency. Although many organizations collect information on mass shootings (fatal and nonfatal injuries), no federal definition of this phrase exists. The purpose of this study was to highlight the different statistics that result among databases that define and track "mass shootings." Establishing definitive guidelines for a mass shooting definition could improve research credibility when presenting evidence to policy makers.
Language: en
Keywords
Firearms; Gun violence; Mass shootings