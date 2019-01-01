Abstract

Evisceration is the end therapeutic approach for the treatment of severe ocular trauma cases, and it is a tremendous loss for patients. In this study, we explored the changing trends in the number of surgeries performed, demographic data and ocular features, and risks for early evisceration, aiming to provide more data for the additional prevention and management strategies for this catastrophic problem. This was a retrospective study that included patients who underwent ocular evisceration at the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center between January 2013 and December 2017. A total of 1229 evisceration cases were reviewed, and only trauma-related eviscerations were analyzed. Etiology, demographic data, ocular features, and hospitalization time were evaluated. The total number of trauma-related eviscerations recorded in the past five years was 821 cases. The number of surgeries performed was almost constant each year (164 ± 17 cases); 35% of the patients were less than ten years old at the time of the original ocular injury and 69% of them were male. Endophthalmitis led to significantly early evisceration compared with cases without endophthalmitis (P < 0.05). The group with a history of silicone oil tamponade showed a significantly longer surgical interval between trauma and evisceration than did the nonsilicone oil tamponade group (P < 0.05). Day-case hospitalization for evisceration increased from 0% to 32% over the past five years. The results of the present study show that the number of ocular trauma-related eviscerations performed in the past five years was almost unchanged and boys under ten are highly susceptible. This study also demonstrates that endophthalmitis leads to significantly early evisceration, and silicone oil tamponade may postpone ocular atrophy. Based on the study data, day-case surgery is safe for evisceration management.



Copyright © 2019 Zhaoxin Jiang et al.

Language: en