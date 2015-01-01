Abstract

What is already known about this topic?



Patients with e-cigarette, or vaping, product use–associated lung injury (EVALI) in Illinois and Wisconsin reported using a variety of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products in the 3 months preceding illness; a product labeled “Dank Vapes” was most commonly reported.



What is added by this report?



Nationally, Dank Vapes were the most commonly reported THC-containing product by hospitalized EVALI patients, but a wide variety of products were reported, with regional differences. Data suggest the outbreak might have peaked in mid-September.



What are the implications for public health practice?



These data further support the association of EVALI with THC-containing products; it is unlikely that one brand is responsible for the outbreak. CDC recommends that persons not use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC ...

