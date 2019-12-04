Abstract

As of December 4, 2019, a total of 2,291 cases of hospitalized e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) have been reported from 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) (1). State health departments, including the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), are working with their local health departments and with CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and other clinical and public health partners in investigating this outbreak of EVALI. On August 7, 2019, ISDH issued an advisory regarding patients hospitalized in Wisconsin with severe acute lung injury who reported the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products (2); health care providers were requested to notify ISDH of similar cases. On August 8, 2019, ISDH received reports of five similar cases among Indiana residents. Suspected cases EVALI reported to ISDH were investigated further only among patients who required hospitalization. Established case definitions were used to classify cases.* Medical record abstractions and patient interviews were completed using nationally standardized forms to ascertain patient characteristics, medical care received, and product-use behaviors.

