BACKGROUND: After deployment service members need to adapt to civilian life and return to participation in family, vocational and community life. AIMS: To assess the level of activity and participation of service members with combat-related injury after their rehabilitation intervention and to measure the effect of injury severity, adaptive coping, number of deployments and traumatic stress.



METHODS: The physical functioning scale of the 36-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36 PF), the Assessment of Life Habits short version (LIFE-H), the Impact of Event Scale (IES-R) and the Cognitive Emotion Regulation Questionnaire (CERQ) were administered to service members who sustained combat-related injury. The Injury Severity Score (ISS) was calculated, and the number of deployments was noted. Correlations were calculated between the LIFE-H and ISS, IES-R, number of deployments and adaptive coping and between the SF-PF and ISS, IES-R, number of deployments and adaptive coping.



RESULTS: The response rate was 55% (32 service members). A moderate correlation was found between LIFE-H and IES (r = -0.49) and a very weak correlation was found between LIFE-H and injury severity (r = 0.31). No correlation was found between SF-36 PF and ISS, IES, number of deployments or CERQ and between LIFE-H and number of deployments or CERQ.



CONCLUSIONS: A moderate correlation was found between level of participation and traumatic stress in service members with combat-related injury in a 5-year follow-up. Therefore, it is advisable to screen for traumatic stress symptoms and monitor these symptoms during the rehabilitation intervention.



