Citation
de Kruijff LGM, Schröder CD, Plat MJ, van Dongen TTCF, Hoencamp R, van der Wurff P. Occup. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Institute of Human Movement Studies, HU University of Applied Sciences Utrecht, Utrecht CS, The Netherlands.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
31829428
Abstract
BACKGROUND: After deployment service members need to adapt to civilian life and return to participation in family, vocational and community life. AIMS: To assess the level of activity and participation of service members with combat-related injury after their rehabilitation intervention and to measure the effect of injury severity, adaptive coping, number of deployments and traumatic stress.
Keywords
Afghanistan; military medicine; physical rehabilitation medicine; warfare; wounds and injuries