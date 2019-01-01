|
Janssen-de Ruijter EAW, Mulder EA, Bongers IL, Omlo L, Van Nieuwenhuizen C. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2019; 13: e45.
2Tilburg University, Scientific Center for Care & Wellbeing (Tranzo), Tilburg, The Netherlands.
31832091
BACKGROUND: Adolescents in residential care are a vulnerable population with many problems in several life areas. For most of these adolescents, these problems persist after discharge and into adulthood. Since an accumulation of risk factors in multiple domains increases the likelihood of future adverse outcomes, it would be valuable to investigate whether there are differences in life after residential care between subgroups based on multiple co-occurring risk factors. AIMS AND HYPOTHESIS: The aim of this exploratory follow-up study is to explore differences between young adults-classified in four risk profiles-in relation to life after discharge from a secure residential care setting. It is hypothesised that young adults with a profile with many risks in multiple domains will experience more problems after discharge, such as (persistent) delinquency, compared to young adults with a profile with lower risks.
Delinquency; Follow-up; Quality of life; Residential care; Risk profiles; Self-report; Young adulthood