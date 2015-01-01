SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bai X, Wang X. Clin. Nucl. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

From the Department of Nuclear Medicine, Affiliated Hospital of Inner Mongolia Medical, University, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, People's Republic of China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/RLU.0000000000002874

PMID

31833934

Abstract

Ga study was performed in a 10-year-old boy who had a history of motor vehicle accident to evaluate occult infection. No abnormal activity typical of active infection was noted. However, there was significantly decreased activity in the right side of the head, which was related to his head trauma.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print